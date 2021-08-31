As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.
While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10%, while hospital demand continues to outpace donations. This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.
Make a game plan to donate – patients are relying on the kindness of blood donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Those who come to give blood Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2021, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15:
Le Sueur
September 9,2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Word of Life Church, 890 Kingsway Drive
Montgomery
September 2, 2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW
St. Peter
September 1, 2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Peter American Legion, 229 W. Nassau St.
September 3, 2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th St.