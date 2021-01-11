Small businesses in Le Sueur County will have less than two weeks to apply for its second recovery fund program meant to assist those adversely affected by the pandemic.
This second round of funding prioritizes two groups. First, those businesses closed by the latest order from the governor on Nov. 19, 2020, and then those indirectly impacted by the pandemic that were not funded through the Fall 2020 Le Sueur County CARES Act program.
Applications open Monday, Jan. 11 and close Friday, Jan. 22 at noon. The program guidelines with eligibility requirements and application are on the county’s website. Look for them under Services, Small Business COVID-19 information, co.le-sueur.mn.us/603/Small-Business-COVID-19-Information.
Grants up to $10,000 are offered if the business has a physical location in the county. This program is also extended to nonprofit, “community asset” businesses operating in the county, such as bars and restaurants operated by a VFW post or American Legion Post, community fitness centers, ice arenas and other entities that earn revenue similar to a for-profit business, which also had to close due to the Nov. 19 executive order from the governor.
Business owners may use the funds for expenses, such as payroll, rent or mortgage payments, utilities and payments to suppliers.
To be eligible, a small business must demonstrate its operations have been directly and adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of Minnesota executive orders 20-04, 20-08 or 20-99. Businesses must also have employed between one to 20 full-time employees as of March 1, 2020, be under $1 million in annual revenue, and have been operating for at least six months prior to March 1, 2020, and in good standing with the state.
Le Sueur County’s Board of Commissioners is offering the recovery fund program and the commissioners urge eligible businesses to apply for these state funds. The fund will be administered by NextStage, which also administered the first pool of funding. If applications exceed funding, NextStage will select recipients using a lottery system, and applicants will be notified by email on or before Feb. 1, for further action.
Questions about the grant program can be directed to Barbara Droher Kline at Le Sueur County, bkline@lsc-mn.gov.