Every year, Tri-City United Community Education instructor Karen Parsons offers this mystery quilt "class" and the quilters sure look forward to it!
Each week, a directional "clue" is mailed or emailed out as the quilters work on their project and they don’t know what the ﬁnal design will look like until the last stitch has been made. At the end of nine weeks (sometimes a little longer), they have a completed quilt or quilt top.
This year, there were 34 participants, and the pattern was called Labyrinth by Calico Carriage Quilt Designs. Several of the quilters stated they really thought the pattern was fun and would consider making the quilt a second time. They said they look forward to next year's mystery.
A quilt Show & Tell at TCU high school is usually held at the end of the Mystery Quilt project. However, since the district could not gather together this year, due to the pandemic, an email Table Top Tour was held.
The event was sponsored by Tri-City United Community Education. View all of TCU Community Ed. classes and events at www.tcu2905.us/page/4231.