On Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22, Angels Amongst Us (AAU) fourth annual spring kickoff event will begin at Valley Green Square Mall.
Angels Amongst Us Scholarship Foundation has focused on raising scholarships in memory of LS-H students Dackotah Montgomery & Katelyn Hank. Through 2019, the nonprofit has raised over $75,000 only for LS-H graduates. Among its 11 scholarships, AAU proudly offers 6 for trade and vocational school studies and community-conscious student volunteers.
Activities will be held 4-8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Saturday. Highlights include a weekend singles and dutch doubles billiard/pool tournament, a Friday night all-you-can-eat taco bar, Saturday pulled pork meal and silent auction. In addition to these events, there will be live entertainment, a cash bar featuring loaded Bloody Marys, beverages and a la carte food. Only the pool tournament requires registration, all other activities are walk-in.
The silent auction highlights area businesses and will have something for everyone. Silent auction bids are accepted between noon–5 p.m. Last year’s event included a Wyoming hunting trip, gift cards to area business and beautifully handcrafted items. AAU is accepting donations of items through Feb. 21. Tax deductible cash donations are important to meeting the goal of $20,000 in scholarships for the class of 2020.
For information regarding the event, see www.facebook.com/Angels-Amongst-Us-288215974688241 or contact Andrea Faches at 507-665-8053.