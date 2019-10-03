Bulldogs hockey is hosting an event in October to recruit for the upcoming hockey season.
Bulldogs Youth Hockey Association invites boys and girls ages 4 to 11 years old to the Le Sueur Community Center Ice Arena, 821 East Ferry St, Le Sueur, to Try Hockey for Free, enabling them to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basics of the sport in a fun, safe environment. All youth not yet registered with Bulldog Youth Hockey are encouraged to join on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9-10 a.m. to try out the equipment and the ice rink. Equipment checkout for those who register will also be available from 9-11 a.m.