The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System Kids Summer Reading Challenge if for ages 6-91 from June-July.
Here is how it works. Use your library to find codes, attend virtual events, access curbside delivery activity packs and earn badges. Kids earn badges (super cool buttons) when they complete missions (only one button per challenge per kid). Some missions earn additional prizes as well as the everlasting glory and bragging rights that come with earning a badge.
Complete the missions, then keep track of your progress at READsquared or call in to tell your local library which new badge you've earned throughout the summer. Then schedule a curbside pickup to claim your prizes. Mission descriptions are on READsquared, and in the "This Summer Is Going To be Legendary" brochure. Register at wasecalesueur.readsquared.com.