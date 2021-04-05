I will jump in to your lap or let you place me there for some petting. I reach up wanting you to pick me up and hold me upright. I door greet, ankle rub, give kitty kisses, follow you and periodically tell you about my day. I purr and knead when you pet me. Well, I do all this if I know and trust you. I want to be the only cat. I play with cat toys and like to look out the window. I’m looking for a calm retirement home, as I was born in 2005. I’m best with kids over age 10, am very shy of strangers, especially men. I eat a special diet for my early renal disease, but it doesn’t stop me from enjoying life. To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.