Le Sueur-based Cambria is putting on its 17th annual Christmas Lights Extravaganza, but in the midst of a pandemic, the natural stone manufacturer is doing things a bit differently in 2020.
The event is at the Cambria Processing Facility at 31496 Cambria Ave., just north of Le Sueur, off Hwy. 169. The light display is on view now through Jan. 7, 2021.
The 1-million-square-foot Cambria processing facility in Le Sueur has transformed into a veritable North Pole/Santa’s Workshop by hosting a socially distanced, drive-by Christmas Lights extravaganza. This much anticipated annual event brings together Cambria and Le Sueur community members to celebrate the holiday season with gusto, all from the safety of one’s car. Guests can drive by the stunning visual, which consists of:
• 437,152 red and white bulbs
• 2,700 lighting strands
• 60-foot-tall Christmas Tree on the roof, containing 25,000 bulbs
The holiday lights tradition all started as a friendly competition between the Davis brothers — each taking charge to coordinate the holiday light displays at five large facilities owned by the Davis family in southern Minnesota.
Now, the display has become a point of pride for employees as they see their hard work come to fruition when the lights are turned on. For others, the lights provide excitement, comfort, joy and a sense of community; serving as a reminder to slow down, be grateful and enjoy each other’s company during the holiday season.