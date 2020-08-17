Do you have an active interest in gardening? Do you have a desire to share your gardening interest with others? Are you willing to learn more about gardening and other horticultural topics? Are you able to communicate with groups of people?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, you have the qualities we look for in the Extension Master Gardener program. Apply at z.umn.edu/mg2021app.
Applications are open now until Oct. 10.
In 2019, 2,408 certified Extension master gardeners volunteered across the state of Minnesota, contributing over 140,000 volunteer hours and reaching over 195,000 Minnesota residents. These volunteers are extremely dedicated and put in time and effort towards continuing education.
The process of becoming an Extension master gardener begins with a core course, which can be taken online or in person. The core course takes approximately 50 hours to complete and costs $320. Financial assistance is available on a case by case basis. We are happy to work with you to find a solution that works for all of us.
Extension Master Gardeners work hard to give back to their communities each year. As a first year Extension Master Gardener you will put in 50 hours of volunteer time. Each year after that the required amount is just 25 hours. Many volunteers far exceed this number, because they are excited and passionate about the program. Your fellow volunteers will help you discover volunteer opportunities in your county. These opportunities may be tailored to your specific areas of interests.
Questions? Contact Shane Bugeja at 507-357-8230 or via email at sbugeja@umn.edu.