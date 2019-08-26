Three generations of the same family won grand champion ribbons in three different competitions at the 2019 Le Sueur County Free Fair. Patty Lehner, right, won for a painting. Her son, Richard Chilman, middle, won for a wine that he made with his wife, Gail Chilman. And granddaughter Megan Chilman, left, won for a photograph. (Photo courtesy of Patty Lehner)