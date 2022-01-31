The Book Lover’s Author Panel will kick off the series and feature three authors whose books revolve around books. Shauna Robinson (Must Love Books), Vicki Delany (Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mystery series), and Eva Jurczyk (The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections) will speak about their love of books and how they have used them in their novels at 7p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. This event will be held virtually and registration to attend the free event is found at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
On Thursday, March 10, Minnesota author Thomas Maltman will speak at 7 p.m. at Le Sueur Public Library. His book, The Land, explores the dark side of belief, the American obsession with apocalypse and racial identity, and the sacrifices we make for the ones we love.
Wrapping up the series will be J. Ryan Stradal, who will speak about his book The Lager Queen of Minnesota, a novel of family, Midwestern values, hard work, fate, and the secrets of making world-class beer. The Minneapolis StarTribune wrote about the book, “The ending is surprising and understated, which is how we do things in Minnesota. Everything about this book satisfies — from how the characters grow to how beer-making is described to Stradal’s hilarious assessment of lagers vs. IPAs. You may never drink a beer in ignorance again.” Stradal’s event will take place at Waseca Public Library at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.
This series is free and open to the public. Maltman and Stradal will be signing books at their events.
This series is made possible by a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative and is funded in part with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.
Level Up: 3Doodlers
Doodle in the air! Create projects in 3D with this cool pen by drawing whatever you like or using molds to create ready-to-make projects at Le Center Public Library st 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Level Up: Squishy Circuits
Explore electronics using playdough and circuits at New Richland Public Library at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7. Bring your creation to life with lights, buzzer noises, or a motor. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Due to limited space, registration is required. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-465-3708.
Eric Carle Creations
Explore the art of Eric Carle, author of the book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 at Janesville Public Library. Free and geared for ages 3 and up.
Signs and Symbols
Teens will find out what horoscopes, crystals, flowers, and more can reveal about themselves at Le Sueur Public Library at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Teens will also learn about how signs and symbols have been used in storytelling and history. Exclusively for ages 13-18.
Harry Potter Trivia
Mischief Managed! Assemble a team of up to four players to test your knowledge of Harry Potter at The Bar on Main in Waseca at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. Library staff will quiz players as they compete to win the Triwizard Cup. Registration required. Call Waseca Public Library at 507-835-2910 to register.
Prizes sponsored by Friends of the Waseca Public Library.