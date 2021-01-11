Heartland Hospice announced the opening of a new agency in Mankato, which will serve Blue Earth, Faribault, Le Sueur and Waseca counties and is dedicated to providing compassionate hospice care in the South Central Minnesota area.
“The opening of the Mankato agency allows us to further expand our patient outreach in Minnesota,” said Darlene Feltes, administrator. “We are honored for the opportunity to provide support and comforting and compassionate care to families in the South Central Minnesota communities.”
Hospice care is a specialized care that focuses on supporting patients and their loved ones during an advanced illness. We provide care wherever our patients call home. Our caregivers help create individualized care plans, set personal goals and manage pain and symptoms. We believe wholeheartedly in the power of the individual, the importance of relationships and the value of respect and dignity to everyone at every stage of life. Our goal is to create a positive difference every day, to make a personal connection and to create memorable moments that will enrich life.