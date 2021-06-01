Summer is the time for relaxing and reading, and kids of all ages can do both by joining the Le Center Library’s summer reading program starting Monday, June 7. Children who join the summer reading program keep their minds active and enter school in the fall ready to learn and ready to succeed.
This summer’s theme is Tails and Tales. Join for programs all about animal tails and fairy tales. Go on a safari hunt in the library, ride in the bicycle obstacle course in the back parking lot, and watch Professor Norm and his magic show virtually, along with many more events this summer.
Children of all ages can join the summer reading program and earn prizes for reading. Registration for the free program will be Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11. When the child registers, he/she will receive a schedule of events taking place throughout the summer, including virtual events, grab-n-go crafts and other contests. Join for eight weeks of fun. Program ends Friday, July 30.
Again, this year, there will be a separate program for teens. The dates will be the same as above and teens will receive an entry slip to log their reading when they register for chances to win prizes, as well as Le Center Chamber Dollars. Attend a tie-dye workshop on Zoom, grab a Sharpie mugs decorating kit to go or read and discuss with others via Zoom in the Teen Book Club. Watch for other special events for teenaged kids (13-18).
Email the library at libtlc@tds.lib.mn.us or call the library at 507-357-6792 during library hours for story time and other information about summer activities during Tails and Tales.
Le Center Library hours are Monday and Tuesday 1-7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 1-5 p.m.