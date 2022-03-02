Ninth Grade: Rebecca Ikonitski is a responsible young lady that completes things in a timely manner and always turns in high-quality work. Rebecca can work with anyone and anywhere. Weenjoy having Rebecca in class as she always pushes concepts to the next level with the questions she asks.
Tenth Grade: Kyan Straub is an engaged and hardworking student. Kyan is a fun student to have in class as he is always able to find a positive in any situation. He does a great job of sharing that positivity with others. Kyan works well with other students and is friendly to all of his classmates.
Eleventh Grade: Miranda Geer is very bright with well-thought-out questions for discussion. She is polite, punctual, and has great study habits. Miranda is creative, hardworking and kind to others. She is a talented baker who strives for perfection and is always willing to learn new things. She is a joy to have in class.
Twelfth Grade: Mia Schwarzis a kind and hardworking individual who finds opportunities to challenge herself. She has an internal motivation to do excellent work. Mia goes above and beyond and is detail-oriented. She is a strong leader in all that she does and is a great role model for her peers and the underclassmen.
