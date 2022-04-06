Local librarians celebrate National Library Week Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Author email Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6, 2022 Updated 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Le Sueur librarians gathered for a National Library Week and National Library Workers Day photo on April 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Library Week Photo Worker Three Becky Asleson Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Woman fled Cleveland police at over 100 mph according to complaint 2 men charged for burglary of Kasota construction trailer Giants youth wrestling records multiple podiums to conclude successful season In Future of the City survey, majority of residents say Le Sueur heading in wrong direction Le Sueur Community Foundation launches networking event Upcoming Events Apr 6 Le Center Chamber of Commerce Meeting Wed, Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6 Grief Support Group for Women Wed, Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6 Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague Wed, Apr 6, 2022 Apr 7 Knights of Columbus Thu, Apr 7, 2022 Apr 7 Le Sueur Saddle Club Thu, Apr 7, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web ‘The Masked Singer’: Nicole Byer Joins Judges in First Look (VIDEO) Robbery Cases in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Rose Rapidly in 2020 Robbery Cases in Dubuque, IA Rose Rapidly in 2020 Robbery Cases in Cedar Rapids, IA Rose Rapidly in 2020