70 year class reunion

The class of 1949 got together for its 70th year reunion at Le Sueur County Club Aug. 17. Front row, left to right: Dennis Borman, Dorothy (Schultz) Towey, Beverly (Felmlee) Almich, Darlene (Meyer) Carter, Joan (Sullivan) Bardon, Mary Catherine Byren Connolly, Delores (Steinberg) Nelson, Jack Iten. Back row, left to right,  Don Nuessmeier, Mark Lammers, Elden Schwarz, Robert Zeiher, Eugene Brandt, Don Tiegs, Wilbur Jones, Daryl Heldberg.
Load comments