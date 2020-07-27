Hosted by Le Sueur Lions Club and Giant Celebration 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Le Sueur Community Center (821 Ferry St.), bags of corn, donated by Seneca Foods, will be given away until gone.
The Lions Club will also be serving hot dogs for a free will donation. First Lutheran Church will be collecting donations for the Le Sueur Food Shelf.
Organizers ask that attendees stay respectful of the social distancing order and stay in their vehicles to get their corn and/or hot dog.
Corndemic Button raffle winners will be announced at 4 p.m. that afternoon. And the 2020 Giant Celebration Grand Marshal will be announced at 4:10 p.m.
The celebration, itself, is canceled for 2020, due to the ongoing pandemic, but organizers are still aiming to provide some services to the community and raise money for 2021 festivities.