The Le Sueur Community Foundation (LSCF) is currently taking nominations for the Arthur E. Anderson Leadership Award.
Anderson made a career of leading and making a difference. He served in the United States Army and was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He practiced law in Le Sueur for nearly 70 years. He was involved in numerous community organizations such as St. Anne’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, V.F.W. Rotary Club, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Nominees for the award should be individuals who show pride in the community of Le Sueur and show that pride through leadership, and by selflessly giving their time to make Le Sueur a better place to live, work and visit.
Nominations are accepted through Feb. 28. Complete and submit the nomination form, which is available to download from the LSCF website: smifoundation.org/lesueur/what-we-do/leadership-dinner. Nomination forms are also available from Haemig Family Dental in the Valley Green Square Mall. Completed forms can be mailed to: Le Sueur Community Foundation, P.O. Box 17, Le Sueur, MN 56058, or emailed to: lesueurcommunityfoundation@gmail.com.