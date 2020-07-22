With the help of generous regional supporters, Greater Mankato Area United Way continues to address social isolation and ensure older adults in care facilities can stay connected through technology.
This week, volunteers are helping United Way deliver an additional 22 Kindle Fire tablets to senior care facilities, bringing the total donated to 152 devices to 22 facilities in United Way’s service area of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Staff at care facilities have been helping residents put the devices to use. Many have used the Kindles for talking with family, participating in music therapy, viewing videos and more.
United Way is accepting donations for the Kindle initiative on a rolling basis.
“Social connection is instrumental to an individual’s emotional and mental health,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “Connection to others can help ease loneliness, stress and depression. By providing technology to older adults, we can offer them a means of communication and connection to family and other loved ones who are unable to visit during these times of crisis.”