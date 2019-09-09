A Dog Day of Summer event sponsored by the Lions and Rotary Clubs of Le Sueur will be held at the Le Sueur Dog Park on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Dogs are being invited to bring their humans. Events will include Frisbee toss, ball catch, and a cone course. There will also be demonstrations of the dog wash, doggie bags for canines, free hot dogs and chips for the first 200 persons who attend and the unveiling of a plaque recognizing significant financial donors to the dog park, namely, Treasures in Town, The Carl Verna Schmidt Foundation, the Le Sueur Rotary Club, and the Le Sueur Lions Club.
The city of Le Sueur also provided financial and staff support to establish the dog park and maintains this popular community asset.