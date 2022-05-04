1.jpg

The 20th Annual Tri-City United Art Show is open through May 14 at the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center.

Student Art Team members are responsible for creating, organizing and hanging the paintings and drawings in the downtown display.

The Arts and Heritage Center, located at 700 4th Street NW Montgomery is open Thursdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

An open reception will be held on Wednesday, May 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Student artwork can also be viewed at http://tcuhighschoolart2021.weebly.com/

