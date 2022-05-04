spotlight Annual TCU Art Show now open Carson Hughes Carson Hughes Author email May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 20th Annual Tri-City United Art Show is open through May 14 at the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center.Student Art Team members are responsible for creating, organizing and hanging the paintings and drawings in the downtown display. The Arts and Heritage Center, located at 700 4th Street NW Montgomery is open Thursdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. An open reception will be held on Wednesday, May 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.Student artwork can also be viewed at http://tcuhighschoolart2021.weebly.com/ Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Heritage Center Annual Tri-city United Art Show Drawing Broadcasting Events Art Show Artwork Painting Annual Tcu Art Show Montgomery Carson Hughes Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Le Center house explosion that killed young woman linked to gas leak Douglas Alan Traxler Le Sueur man accused of assaulting infant, breaking femur 45th Pioneer Power Swap Meet preserves through stormy skies Kasota man and woman accused of possessing meth in residence near city park Upcoming Events May 4 Le Center Chamber of Commerce Meeting Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Grief Support Group for Women Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague Wed, May 4, 2022 May 5 Knights of Columbus Thu, May 5, 2022 May 5 Le Sueur Saddle Club Thu, May 5, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web ‘Rutherford Falls’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date as Peacock & Unveils First Look (PHOTOS) ‘The Resident’ Promo: What’s Cade’s Father Hiding? (VIDEO) Ariana DeBose to Host 2022 Tony Awards ‘Good Sam’ Season 1 Finale Sneak Peek: Malcolm Celebrates Sam’s Success (VIDEO)