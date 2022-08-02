Heaven's Angel run.JPG
Jennifer Sweet

Each of the participants at the 7th annual Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run will have his or her own personal reason for participating in the event. For some, it is a way to give back to Infants Remembered In Silence (IRIS) for the very personal way IRIS has helped their family. For some, it’s a way to honor the memory of a child that has touched their lives, and for others it’s a way to pay it forward and raise funds for the IRIS organization. Some will come for the thrill of the ride, the humbling rumble, and others will come for the fun and beauty of the scenery through southeastern Minnesota. Whatever your reason we welcome you to attend.

