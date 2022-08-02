Each of the participants at the 7th annual Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run will have his or her own personal reason for participating in the event. For some, it is a way to give back to Infants Remembered In Silence (IRIS) for the very personal way IRIS has helped their family. For some, it’s a way to honor the memory of a child that has touched their lives, and for others it’s a way to pay it forward and raise funds for the IRIS organization. Some will come for the thrill of the ride, the humbling rumble, and others will come for the fun and beauty of the scenery through southeastern Minnesota. Whatever your reason we welcome you to attend.
The Harley Owners Group (HOG) has once again assisted with the Heaven’s Angels run that will be held on Aug. 6, 2022 at Faribault Harley-Davidson. Registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m. with kickstands up and engines started at 10 a.m. The ride is an enjoyable two hour ride with one stop about halfway. Participants will return to Faribault Harley-Davidson around 1 p.m. where they will find a silent auction and the Heavy Metal Grill food truck.
Attendees can expect wave after wave of every type of motorcycle.
“Everyone is welcome to participate in this public event. If you can’t take part in the run, come and simply watch,” said Diana Kelley, IRIS Executive Director. “We know from the past that people come to participate and many other come to encourage and support the participants. They love the run and the silent auction; they enjoy the food truck, and the riding community.”
For more information on IRIS, the route map, and/or to register for the 7th Annual Heaven’s Angels Motorcycle Run visit www.irisremembers.com
