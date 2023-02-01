Celebrate Mardi Gras Czech-style in Montgomery on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Celebrate Mardi Gras Czech-style in Montgomery on Sunday, Feb. 19.
The event returns to the Revival on Main, located in the heart of the Historic Downtown district, 213 First St. S. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the festivities beginning at noon and continuing until 4 p.m. There will be music for your dancing pleasure by George’s Concertina Band, and afternoon performances featuring the St. Paul Czech and Slovak Folk Dancers.
Plenty of Czech food will be available, along with a cash bar. We are excited to have the Miss Czech-Slovak MN Pageant Board as partners, providing a traditional Czech meal of pork, dumplings, kraut, and gravy. New to the event this year, the Veseli Area Lions will bring homemade vomacka and zelnicky, with take-outs available.
Costumes are encouraged, but not required, so put on your best Masopust costume and look out for the judges who will be strolling the dance floor to determine prize winners.
A shortened version of the traditional Masopust skit will be performed, with the Mayor granting permission to the villagers to party as they say “goodbye to meat” for the Lenten season.
The 2023 Masopust King will be crowned; an honorary membership to the Czech Heritage Club presented to him; and a scholarship awarded by the Montgomery Lions to the outgoing 2022 King.
Lots of great merchandise and Czech baking will be available at the silent auction. Bidding will take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. You’re sure to find something special. Your generosity helps fund future celebrations.
Don’t miss the opportunity to meet and greet Marit Lee Kucera, Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic, for Minneosta, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota, who will be our special guest.
For more information or any questions, contact Jim Mladek at 507-364-5659.
