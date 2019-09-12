The Minnesota Department of Transportation advised motorists Thursday afternoon that Hwy. 93 between Henderson and Hwy. 169 has the potential to flood with the recent heavy rains. MnDOT crews are currently monitoring the situation with the Rush River.
Hwy. 93 has so far been closed for five events for 61 days in 2019.
Area motorists should drive with caution in the area and never drive onto a flooded road. If 93 floods, motorists can use Hwy. 19 and 169 as an alternate route.
Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes.