The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office obtained lake level readings at 6 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Lake levels have receded to and/or dropped below the No Wake Restriction threshold. In addition, the 30 day restriction per Minnesota rule has lapsed.
As of Aug. 6, the No Wake Restriction will be lifted on the following Le Sueur County Lakes: Lake Washington, Lake Emily, West Jefferson Lake, Middle Jefferson Lake, East Jefferson Lake, German Lake, Lake Francis, Rays Lake, Lake Tetonka, Lake Sakatah and Roemhildts Lake.