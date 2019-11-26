The city of Le Sueur is declaring a snow emergency starting on Nov. 27 at 4 a.m. through Nov. 29 at 4 a.m. or otherwise noted on the city's website and social media pages.
Declaring a snow emergency allows the city's Streets Department to adequately clear snow, curb to curb, allowing for safe passage of traffic on city streets. If there are updates, they can be found on the city of Le Sueur’s website (www.cityoflesueur.com).
During the duration of the snow emergency, there is no parking on city streets until the snow has been plowed from curb to curb, even if the precipitation has stopped. Parking is only allowed in city designated parking areas. Vehicles parked in violation of snow emergency rules will be towed and are subject to fees outlined in the city of Le Sueur Governmental Fee Schedule.
A copy of the city's snow plowing policy can be found be found by using this link: www.cityoflesueur.com/DocumentCenter/View/1787/Snow-Plowing-Policy-PDF?bidId=.