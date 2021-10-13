These kids show you’re never too young to give back to the community. On Sept. 28, Delaney Miller, age 7, Amelia Miller, age 11, McKenzee Trimbo, age 8, and Tucker Trimbo, age 10, received special certificates for raising $91 for the United Fund of Le Sueur.
All that money came from a lemonade stand the group of four operated in town. It was a new experience for the kids and only Amelia had sold lemonade before.
Amelia said she came up with the idea hold a lemonade stand and thought it would be fun to do. Tucker, McKenzee and Delaney were quick to join in and held up signs to draw in customers.
With the help of their babysitter Mia Schwarz, the kids regular and strawberry lemonade to offer to passersby. The impromptu business owners met all kinds of interesting people through the lemonade stand.
“We had a person from Utah,” said Delaney Miller. “They came and they turned around and stopped.”
“One guy walked past and gave us like $10 and he didn’t even buy anything,” added McKenzee Trimbo.
The budding entrepreneurs even persuaded a transit bus driver to stop by for a quick drink.
“We went over and we asked the transit guy if he wanted any, and he didn’t want any,” said Amelia Miller. “And then he came back, but he did say your friends talked me into it.”
From the start, Amelia, Delaney, McKenzee and Tcuker knew they wanted to donate the money, but they were having trouble deciding where. When they learned that the United Fund of Le Sueur helped out many organizations, they all decided that was where they wanted their hard-earned money to go.
The United Fund of Le Sueur focuses its charitable efforts on local causes. The nonprofit has used its resources to support a variety of cultural events and learning opportunities for students, healthy food options at the Le Sueur Food Shelf, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA), nutrition for children K-8 via the Le Sueur-Henderson Backpack Program and equipment for community events like Giant Days along with many more programs.
Hosting the lemonade stand was so much fun, they can't wait to do it again next year.