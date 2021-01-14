The city of Le Sueur is declared a snow emergency, starting 1 a.m. Jan. 15 through 1 a.m. Jan. 17 or as otherwise noted on the city's website and social media pages.
Declaring a snow emergency allows the Le Sueur Public Works Department to adequately clear snow, curb-to-curb, allowing for safe passage of traffic on city streets. If there are updates, they can be found on the city of Le Sueur’s website (cityoflesueur.com) or the city of Le Sueur Facebook page (facebook.com/cityoflesueur).
There is no parking on city streets until the snow has been plowed from curb to curb, even if the precipitation has stopped. Parking is only allowed in city designated parking areas. Vehicles parked in violation of snow emergency rules will be towed and are subject to fees outlined in the city of Le Sueur Governmental Fee Schedule.
A copy of the city's snow plowing policy can be found be found by using this link: cityoflesueur.com/DocumentCenter/View/1787/Snow-Plowing-Policy-PDF?bidId=.