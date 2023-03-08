Le Sueur County Public Health has a brand new home.
On Feb. 28, Public Health staff and services moved out of the Le Sueur County Government Center and into the former location of the Le Sueur County Jail across the street at 130 S. Park Ave.
Following the relocation of the jail to the Le Sueur County Justice Center, the county initiated plans in 2021 to renovate the vacant building into a new space for the Public Health Department, and last week, staff were finally ready to move in.
The Board of Commissioners drew around $4 million in federal dollars distributed to the county through the American Rescue Plan to finance the renovation without spending or levying locally-sourced funds.
County Administrator Joe Martin noted that Public Health is one of the county’s largest departments and was outgrowing the limited space in the Le Sueur County Government Center. Should staffing levels increase in the future, the new space would not only be able to accommodate new employees, it could also continue to provide dedicated spaces for a lobby and reception area, lab and dental service.
The full scope of construction included a 1,000-square-foot addition to the jail building to provide more Public Health office space, a roof replacement over the entire building, demolition of interior walls, reflooring, repainting and handicap accessibility improvements.
“When we first started talking about reclaiming this building, we had asked our construction managers and architects what this building would cost to reconstruct, and they quoted a figure that if they were to build this building from scratch it would be around $10 million. We thought it was a worthwhile investment of $4 million to reclaim it,” said Martin.
“This is now Public Health space for the foreseeable future, but as you walk through it, it’s a good multipurpose space,” he added. “As things change decades from now, it could be repurposed for other uses in the county fairly easily.”
Upon entering the newly renovated building, visitors will find the old jail lobby converted into a waiting area for Public Health. The Le Sueur County Health logo is displayed prominently at the front entrance and the left-hand wall of the entryway. Opposite the doorway, a former viewing window has been replaced with a glass reception window where visitors can check in with public health staff.
A wood floor hallway on the left takes visitors to the main, public facing services provided by the Le Sueur County Public Health. This area includes a family health wing with a dedicated room for immunizations as well as a dental room for the department’s Healthy Smiles program.
Previously, the Healthy Smiles program shared space with the Public Health lab and patients were sat on a folding chair. Through a Medica grant, the county received funds to pay for an upholstered dental chair and new oral suctioning equipment.
“Our dental hygienist can provide more services now that we’re in this space,” said Public Health Director Meghan Kirby. “She’ll be able to take on more clients because of that space she has now.”
Across from the Healthy Smiles room is a dedicated WIC (Women, Infant and Children) room where WIC participants would be brought for height and weight checks before they go into their appointment.
The building also provides open cubicles for community health educators, accounting staff and environmental health staff and some administrative positions as well as numerous private offices. In addition, both staff and visitors can use a private room for breastfeeding and pumping, which was paid for through a SHIP grant.
“In the old building we would have multiple people in one smaller space, now each individual with an office has their own space to go to,” said Kirby. “It’s just a lot more conducive work environment than we had at our previous location.”
The staff break room doubles as a large conference room as well as an emergency response room in the event of a public health incident.
“We would have weekly meetings or things like that when we were responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and this would be one space we could do that. We have the technology in this room that we can connect as a larger group to our state partners or county partners too,” said Kirby.
One major new addition to the Public Health Department is an exclusive garage space which could be used to provide car seat installations indoors rather than out in the rain or snow.
Alongside the renovation of the 1982 jail, Le Sueur County maintenance conducted a more limited remodel of the historic floor of the jail predating 1982. The University of Minnesota Extension Office moved into that space last August.