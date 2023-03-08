Le Sueur County Public Health has a brand new home.

Le Sueur County Public Health

The newly renovated Le Sueur County Public Health Lobby features a waiting area, games for children and a glass reception window. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)
Jail Lobby

The lobby of the old Le Sueur County jail before the renovation. (File photo)
Office spaces

Office spaces in the new Public Health building.
Vaccine lab

This room is the designated Public Health lab and is used for providing vaccinations.
Le Sueur County Jail 1

The work release area in the Le Sueur County jail was converted into the Public Health vaccination lab (File photo)
Healthy Smiles area

This dedicated room for the Healthy Smiles program will allow Public Health to provide more dental services to patients.
Garage area

This garage area could be used to perform car seat installations while avoiding the rain and snow outdoors.
Extension Office

The University of Minnesota Extension Office moved into the jail building last summer. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments