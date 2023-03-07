Hayfield looks like a team eager to pull off the rare back-to-back-to-back state title runs.
The Minnesota State High School League, Class 1A champion in 2021 and 2022 is five more wins away after the No. 3 seed Vikings (23-6) won 77-41 against the No. 6 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights (19-9) in the Section 1 quarterfinals Thursday at Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester.
After K-W hit 13 threes in last week's playoff-opening win against Schaeffer Academy, the Knights fell victim to a similar hot shooting night.
The Vikings canned 14 makes from beyond the arc led by junior guard Isaac Fjerstad hitting seven of them for a game-high 21 points. The team made nine by halftime.
K-W did well to hold Hayfield senior guard Ethan Pack, who's second on the team at 16.4 points per game, to six points on the night.
However, the Knights were shorthanded, too, without starting senior guard AJ Higginbottom in the lineup. He scored 14 points against Schaeffer Academy.
The Vikings had the firepower with leading scorer senior Isaac Matti (21.1 ppg) scoring an efficient 16 points.
Hayfield opened the game on a 6-0 run and led 15-2 early on. It was a tough shooting night for everyone but the Vikings Thursday in the auditorium. The previous game resulted in No. 2 seed Spring Grove downing No. 7 Randolph in a 39-24 slugfest.
The Vikings kept adding to the lead to go up 25-8 and 44-19 at halftime.
A silver lining for the Knights is both their leading scorers in the playoffs are eligible to return in 2023-24. Junior Colton Steberg led with 26 points in the first round. Zach Mason led with 13 against Hayfield and was second vs. Schaeffer Academy with 16.
Much of K-W's junior varsity roster got experience in the game.
Junior forward Joe Mills was added to the main rotation with playing time in both halves. He scored four points and was tasked with rebounding and paint defending duties.
K-W finished the season averaging 64.5 points per game and allowing 55.2 Hayfield's splits are 63.3 and 49.3. Fourty-one points was a season low for K-W. It was previously in a 59-43 loss Feb. 13 vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The Knights completed their second straight winning season and are 40-16 since 2021-22.
K-W finished 1-2 this season against its Gopher Conference rival, Hayfield. The win was one of the top highlights for the program in the last two decades, a 59-58 Jan. 10 thriller in Kenyon.
At time of writing, K-W is No. 28 out of 160 teams in the 1A QRF rankings and Hayfield is No. 8.
The Vikings advance to the semifinals 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorum to face No. 2 seed/No. 7 QRF Spring Grove at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester. It will follow the other semifinal at 11 a.m. between No. 1 seed/No. 1 QRF Goodhue and No. 4/No. 21 QRF Lyle/Austin Pacelli.
All four teams are ranked in the top 20 of the Feb. 28 Class 1A rankings produced by Minnesota Basketball News: No. 1 Goodhue, No. 7 Spring Grove, No. 8 Hayfield and No. 9 Lyle/Austin Pacelli.