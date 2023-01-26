The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team made quick work at Thursday's triangular at Hayfield High School.
The Knights improved their overall record to 18-4 and Gopher Conference record to 4-0 after discarding conference rival Westfield (Blooming Prairie and Hayfield co-op) ___ and non-conference foe St. Clair/Mankato Loyola ___ .
___ beat ___ in the final matchup of the night.
Out of 14 weight classes, K-W pinned its opponent ___ times and ___ in the first period.
The Knights' originally scheduled non-conference and non-section matchup Friday at Rochester Century was canceled. That means next up for K-W is a 7 p.m. Feb. 2 matchup at defending conference champion Maple River/United South Central.
K-W will look to avenge last season's 39-30 loss in Kenyon that kept the Knights from sharing the conference title along with Medford.
1A-No. 10 Medford and K-W are undefeated atop the current standings at 4-0 with their meeting scheduled for the final night of the regular season on Feb. 9.
The Tigers are 8-0 overall and have one other conference dual remaining Feb 2. vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
New state rankings released
A new batch of state rankings from TheGuillotine.com were released on Jan. 26. Despite a win at previous No. 1 Dover-Eyota, K-W has still yet to crack the top 12 in the Class 1A team rankings.
The Knights are the first team listed in the "Lean and Mean" honorable mention category. Dover-Eyota dropped one spot and was replaced at the top by Jackson County Central.
K-W is 9-0 against teams in its class with an early-season win against current No. 7 Holdingford, which has been ranked throughout the 2022-23 season.
The Knights did earn more respect in the individual rankings, with four making the top 10 of their weight class compared to two on Jan. 12.
Masyn Hanson remained at No. 10 at 113 pounds.
Dillon Bartel climbed two spots to No. 7 at 160.
Jaedin Johnson is back in the top 10 at No. 6 at 170, as is Will Van Epps at No. 8 at 220.
Maple River/USC features two ranked individuals. Wyatt Walters checks in at No. 6 at 113 and Cooper Ochsendorf is No. 5 at 182.