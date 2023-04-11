The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track and field program opened its season at home for the Rachel Nesseth Invitational on April 11. The meet completed after print publication for the April 12 Kenyon Leader.
Here’s a look at what’s coming up for K-W/G.
The first road meet of the season is 4:30 p.m. April 14 at the Klas-Kronebusch Invitational at Wabasha-Kellogg High School.
This will be one of the larger meets on the schedule with 13 teams from two states scheduled to attend: Alma-Pepin (Wisconsin), Arcadia (Wisconsin), Cochrane-Fountain City (Wisconsin), Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, Lake City, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Rochester Area Christian Education (RACE), Wabasha-Kellogg, Winona/Winona Cotter and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
It will be the second straight time competing against RACE, W-K and Z-M, who were in attendance in Kenyon.
GMLOKS features a potential state championship hopeful in the Class 1A girls 200- and 100-meter dash, Anika Reiland. She took second at state in both in 2022. Sophomore Chantle Reiland was third in state as a freshman in the 100.
Senior Garrison Hubka was also a state entrant in the boys 1,600 and freshman Breeley Galle was in the girls 300 hurdles. Junior Lexy Foster was third in girls shot put and 11th in discus.
The Reilands and Galle were part of GMLOKS state champion 800 relay team.
P-E-M returns senior Kaiden Peters, who was fourth in the Class 2A state 400 boys prelims, junior Ashton Kisch, who was second in boys discus and senior Nick Walch, who was 13th in boys pole vault.
On the girls side, senior Lauren Rott was 13th at state in discus and junior Allie Sveen was 16th in the 300 hurdle prelims.
Pine Island moves on without Jarod White, the 2022 Class 1A state boys pole vault champion.
The Panthers do return junior Reese Koenen who took fourth at state in the girls 400 and sixth in long jump, as well as sophomore Elena Hartung, who was 10th in the girls 100 hurdle preliminaries.
Pine Island also returns half of its sixth-place state 400 girls relay team in sophomore Reighley Sorum and senior Taylor Koenen.
Winona/Cotter returns freshman Devin Filzen, who won the Class 2A boys 100 meter wheelchair race at 19.39, was second in the 200 at 36.79 and second in the 800 at 2:32.15.
Also back on the boys side for W/C is senior Brayden Draheim, who took 12th in the boys 400 prelims (51.84). Senior Myles Rasmussen was 16th in the 1,600 (4:43.96).
The W/C girls return sophomore Adriana Brenengen, who was 14th in the 200 prelims (26.58). Their entire 12th place 3,200 relay team that ran a 10:05.24 are all back with freshman Calla Pike, senior Ava Pike, junior Faith Quinn and sophomore Anna Gilmer.
W/C graduated girls shot put champion Mandy Duellman (39-03.75), but brings back another state shot putter in junior Shay Berlin-Burns. Berlin-Burns was second in discus (119-10) and could be the favorite with the champion graduating.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa returns senior RJ Sylak, who tied for fifth in the Class 1A boys 100-meter dash at 11.20 and took third in the 200 (22.38).
On the girls side, the Cougars return senior Katrina Sortland, who took second at state in the 800 meters (2:17.48). She could be the favorite to win state with 2022 champ, Luverne’s Tenley Nelson (2:14.68), graduating.
Senior Natasha Sortland is back after taking second in state in the 1,600 at 5:07.36 and third in the 3,200 (11:05.75).
Z-M also brings back three quarters of its 800 girls relay team that took second at state at 1:45.98. Senior Kirsten Bettermann, sophomore Kaila Huneke, and Katrina Sortland are back, while Emma Buck graduated. That group was first in the preliminaries at 1:46.07.
Z-M’s 1,600 girls relay team brings back half of its group that took second at state at 4:04.05. Buck and senior Sidda Hunt graduated and the Sortlands return.