Guardians Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge warms up before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Yankees and the record-setting slugger was back in the lineup Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments