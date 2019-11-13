Another cross country season has come and gone for the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs team which means it is time to honor those who have had a successful season on and off the course.
Bulldog Addison Peed was awarded runner of the year Monday evening at the team's award ceremony which Landon Dimler made the All-Conference first team.
"It was a great year. We had about the most participants of any of the schools our size in the section," coach Eric Kehoe said. In addition our entire girls and a good portion of the boys varsity team are young and will be returning for the next two years. Our girls placed third in the section, only being beaten by larger schools which is two years will no longer in our class. The boys are young and already running great times for such young ages. We expect the next few years to be very successful for both year."
Four members from the girls team made the All-Conference first team which include Lauren Dimler, Madison Zimbrich, Ashlin Keyes and Emma Johnson. Lexi Dahlberg and Maddy Kunst were named to the All-Conference second team as well. Junior Emma Johnson was honored with the Sportsmanship award as well.
Peed and Dimler each won the team's Most Valuable Player award. Neveah Weimert and Alex Kleve each won the junior high MVP award. Bulldog Elizabeth White and Kolin Rients from Waterville-Elysian-Morris both earned the Most Improved award on the season. The JWP DAWG award went to Regan Hoehn and Brennan Hoehn.
WEM's Pablo Sacristan was named to the All-Conference second team and Brennan Hoehn, Josh Bengtson and Tucker Rients were all named as honorable mentions. Brennan Hoehn was also granted the boys Sportsmanship award.
"As always, they are a phenomenal group of kids to work with. In my mind they exemplify every day our school's core values of discipline, attitude and we, me grit," Kehoe said,