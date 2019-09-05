JANESVILLE — The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls volleyball hosted Triton on Tuesday evening where they fell short and lost in three sets.
The finals scores were 12-25, 16-25, 21-25.
"As a program we are on the up-and-up and saw major improvement from our last game and even saw lots of improvement from game one to game three tonight. The girls are holding true to our mantra of improving everyday," coach Jessica Keenan said.
Sophomore Alexa Cords had seven kills and Junior Megan Walz had five kills while also contributing two blocks. Senior Zoie Burton had four kills and senior setter Mandy Gruis had a whopping 18 assists overall.
"We were excited to have Megan Walz, in to play today as she was out on injury in our previous match. We improved our blocking tonight and we just need to clean up our own errors. Our matches were very back and forth, we would just hit a road block and couldn't keep up through the end of the match. We're looking onward to our first conference match of the season Thursday at home vs. Alden-Conger," Keenan said.
The girls are set to host Alden-Conger at 7:15 p.m. at home on Thursday evening.