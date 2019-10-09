It was an offensive struggle all evening long for the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys football team as they were defeated by United South Central 26-6.
The Bulldogs defense allowed two touchdowns in the first quarter, one of which was a 43-yard rushing touchdown by USC's Zach Niebuhr. After Niebuhr found the end zone for his second touchdown of the evening JWP was able to go into the half down 13-0.
USC quarterback Ethan Dallman threw a passing touchdown to Mark Bushlack for the team's third touchdown of the game and increased the lead to 19-0 to end the third quarter. USC was able to stuff in one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to close the door on JWP. The Bulldogs avoided the shutout after quarterback Kobe Weimert dropped back and threw a pass completion to Jacob Cahill. Cahill carried the ball for a 31-yard gain and found the end zone for the team's first and only score of the night.
Bulldogs Weimert threw 4-9 for 58 yards and one touchdown. JWP had 54 rushing yards overall and fumbled the ball three times but only turned it over once. JWP controlled the time of possession with 36 minutes compared to USC's 12 minutes but the offense was not able to find a rhythm. The boys struggled on third down conversion mightily going 3-11.
The boys are 4-3 following the loss and will look to rebound on Friday as they head to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown to play at 7 p.m.