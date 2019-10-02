The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls volleyball team scooped a win over Mankato Loyola after defeating them in four sets.
The girls won in match scores of 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18.
"We took our third conference win over Loyola. The girls played well and had solid matches. They fell apart in game three and were not able to recover, but came back in game four to finish up. Our hitters were on most of the night so when the pass was good they were able to execute and kill the ball," coach Jessica Keenan said.
Junior Dani Gerdts had four ace serves and 15 digs. Senior Madi Loken contributed four ace serves and Zoie Burton put with ten kills along with two blocks. Junior Megan Walz posted nine kills and three blocks. Senior Mandy Gruis had 16 assists along with 12 digs en route to a win.
The girls will play at home against Cleveland on Thursday night at 7:15 p.m.