JANESVILLE — The Bulldog girls volleyball team was defeated on Monday by Mountain Lake Area Comfrey and lost in three sets.
The girls lost in set scores of 24-26, 20-25 and 13-25.
"The girls fought hard the first two matches but ultimately MLAC limited their own errors much better than we were able to. We're a young team so are still working to clean up our game and limit errors. Jessica Westphal had her first full-time varsity experience on the right side and we are happy with the block she provided us and her offense at the net," said coach Jessica Keenan.
Sophomore setter Claire Adams five kills and two ace serves. Sammi Wehking had three kills and two blocks while senior Mandy Gruis contributed eight digs. Madi Loken also chipped in eight digs and Jessa Westphal posted three kills.
The team will host Cleveland on Thursday and are set to play at 7:15 p.m.