The Bulldog girls volleyball team fell to Alden Conger on Thursday after losing in three sets. The girls kept things close in the first match but lost 25-27 and then lost 14-25, 13-25 in the final two.
"The girls had a really great first set and have Alden-Conger a run for their money. After losing that game in overtime they hit a mental block that they weren't able to overcome. We saw lots of great things last night and just need to work to maintain them and face adversity head on. We will be back at it in another conference match, next Tuesday," coach Jessica Keenan said.
The girls host Madelia on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at home where they will look to capture their first victor on the season. The girls are 0-3 following their against Alden-Conger.