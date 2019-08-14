JANESVILLE — Ready Set Build is a business that was started by a mother-son-duo of Kelly Hrdlicka and her son Blake Ready — a business that started out with Lego events and Community Education Classes with Legos.
The Community Education class was called “LegoLand: Janesville Edition” in the media center of the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School.
Since the end of the Community Education class the mother-son duo have been busy expanding the business. Ready Set Build recently moved into a building on Main Street in Janesville that will be open to the public, allowing the business to expand to more than just Legos.
“We did a whole painting, we painted this whole place in like a week,” Hrdlicka said. “It was a lot of work but I had a lot of help.”
Ready Set Build is a work space center all about building.
This can be with Legos but the work space center will also have mega blocks, Lincoln logs, Duplo blocks and other building blocks to appeal to most ages.
The building has an open floor plan that allows for visibility of the kids but also makes the space handicap accessible.
In the building space there is a spot for toddlers to create and a space for the older kids to create along with a birthday party area. In the space for the older kids is a custom table that seats 38 at their own station that will allow the kids to create using Legos.
Each day there will be a different building activity for the kids to create, if they would like to otherwise they are able to use the work space center area to build their own creations. On Saturdays and Sundays there will be different and bigger building projects than the daily activities.
The business will be open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The business is closed on Mondays for cleaning. Kids under the age of 8 will need to be accompanied by an adult.
Each visit to Ready Set Build will have a cost but there are also an unlimited monthly building, punch card and many other options for purchase.
“I'm trying to make it reasonably priced for people to come here,” Hrdlicka said.
An open house will be on Thursday, August 22 at 5 p.m.
Anyone is welcome to stop in and check out the facility, ask questions, meet the team, purchase gift certificates or punch card programs. Parents will be able to stop in and complete a waiver for their child or children. These waivers are a one-time sign that will be kept on file at the facility. The night of the open house kids can play free after the waiver is completed.
For more information check out the Ready Set Build Facebook page.