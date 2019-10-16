NEW RICHLAND — A group of New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva students toured the Guardian Energy facility to learn more about alternative sources of energy, such as ethanol.
“We hope that the students learned of the environmental benefits of using ethanol as well as the economic impact the ethanol industry has on their local communities and the rest of the state,” MN Biofuels vice president of communications, Ashwin Raman said about the Sept. 30 tour.
The 16 students were able to listen to an overview of the plant operations such as production process with the plant manager and what is needed for the plant to run efficiently and the employees respective job skills.
After the students listened to the presentation on the different aspects of the plant, they were able to take a foot tour of the facility to see the production process up close.
They were able to see fermentation, distillation, lab and control room operations, incoming grain grading, distillers grain storage and numerous other operations at Guardian Energy.
Throughout the tour plant employees were available to answer questions with a final question-and-answer session at the end where students were able to discuss the tour and an overview of Renewable Fuel Standards and Minnesota’s leading state policies promoting biofuels.
NRHEG agriculture teacher Dan Sorum, accompanied the 10th through 12th graders on their trip to Guardian Energy. These students were from the Agriculture Power/Electricity class, which had learned about several components of ethanol production.
“I thought it would be a good tour for the class,” Sorum said. “It’s eye-opening for the students to see. They hear about ethanol and perhaps groups anti ethanol groups, and it's good to see the information in person and learn about the industry from the industry itself. It was interesting to see how ethanol is being affected by current events.”
He went on to say that students learned there were 19 plants shut down recently due to political reasons and the students were able to see how that has affected farmers directly.
The tour was organized by MN Biofuels, a non-profit trade organization that represents the ethanol industry in Minnesota, Guardian Energy being a member of the organization. MN Biofuels organizes student tours about two to three visits at each member ethanol plant per semester.