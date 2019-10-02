JANESVILLE — Janesville City Council unanimously voted Monday, Sept. 23 in favor of an 11.87 percent preliminary tax levy increase for the 2020 budget.
The council said it plans to lower this to 4.2 percent increase according to the long-term plan by the deadline in December.
The total preliminary levy is $1,085,130 for 2020.
Budget impacts include street project debt, debt for storm sewer projects, capital reserve for long-term equipment, EDA program money and money needed to balance budget 2020.
One debt service that stayed the same is the golf course debt of $30,000 in 2019 meaning no levy increase in 2020 for that section. Overall total debt services dropped by 19.51 percent from 2019 to 2020.