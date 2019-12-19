JANESVILLE — Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School Board voted unanimously in favor of a tax levy increase of $137,349, a 7.49% increase for 2020.
At the regular board meeting on Monday, December 16 the board was quick to pass the final levy increase after the Dec. 2 Truth In Taxation meeting that was held.
The JWP fiscal year 2020 overall budget, of just over $1.972 million, is made up of four main categories of the general fund, food service, community service and debt redemption.
The fund makes up a majority of the 2020 budget. This fund is things such as for classroom instruction, instructional supplies and equipment, and other educational activities. Special education, state and federal mandated programs along with extra-curricular activities, pupil transportation, facilities operation and maintenance, capital expenditures and improvements and health and safety code compliance fall into this fund as well.
Another major portion of the budget goes to the Community Service Fund.
In this fund early childhood falls with the levy based on the number of children under age 5 years-old. This fund is also for enrichment programs for any age level that are not part of K-12 education program, early childhood family education, school readiness and adult basic education.
The 2020 final levy is slightly higher than the 2019 school levy.