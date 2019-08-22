WASECA — The former Waseca Mutual Building will finally be getting the needed renovations.
The renovations are estimated to cost $3.6 million guaranteed maximum price. The county received 34 bids on August 6 for 13 different categories. There is a 5% construction contingency fund for unforeseen things that occur included in the cost.
In order to narrow down the bids there were post-bid interviews with low response bidders and then they moved forward with who met the requirements.
“I think with the scope of the project mechanically and some of the stuff we weren't anticipating but it's a good investment…,” Waseca County Administrator Jessica Beyer said. “We had a lot of meetings but we’ve really dug into this and hopefully we’ll get some back but as we know how construction can go…”
Adolphson and Peterson Construction will be doing the redesign for the county.
The bidder came up with a guaranteed maximum price with a start in September and a completion date of Jan. 4, 2020 for moving things in and a complete finish date of Jan. 28, 2020.
“I want to thank Adlofson and Peterson for their work on this,” Commissioner DeAnne Malterer said. “This is a big project and I don’t think we could be to this point without their expertise and the departments…”
This new space will house Waseca County Public Health and Human Services.
Some of renovations include electrical, mechanical and roofing,drywall, tile, carpet, lights and many other renovations to the space.
“I have every confidence that you’re going to get into this building and it’s going to serve you for a lot of years,” Adolfson & Peterson Construction representative said.