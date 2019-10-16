JANESVILLE — Two Janesville natives, Amanda Slaughter and Kendra Hoehn, have joined together to open Brew’d Awakenings Bistro, a coffee, pastry and lunch bistro.
“This whole town’s been supportive,” Slaughter said. “Very very supportive, we have some regulars already…”
On Thursday, Sept. 26 Brew’d Awakenings Bistro officially opened with a soft opening. This was to allow staff to work on training and to test out how it would run. By Monday, Sept. 30 it was running the regular hours.
Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. the walk-up window will be open only and from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. both the window and the inside will be open. Saturday the walk-up window opens at 7 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. both the window and the inside are open for business and closed on Sundays. There are plans to eventually have online ordering available.
“We just wanted to start small, do it well and then expand,” Hoehn said.
The bistro shares a space and entrance with the local meat market Wiste’s. Hoehn mentioned they wanted to follow the hours of Wiste’s so they aren't in there when the meat market is not open, but there are plans of having pop-up dinners in the space eventually that would be when the meat market is closed.
Both of Hoehn and Slaughter’s children work at the bistro along with four other employees making a staff of eight.
“We have wonderful staff,” Slaughter said.
Hoehn went on to say that she has heard great complements of how awesome, positive and friendly the staff are from customers already.
The bistro offers a variety of pastries, tea and coffee in the morning and all day along with lunch options of soup, salad, sandwiches or wraps in the afternoon.
Hoehn has been involved in the food industry her whole life and BLANK was brought into the business after her and Hoehn reconnected.
“I think I was ready for a change,” Slaughter said of joining Hoehn in business.
Hoehn also runs Infinity Catering which Slaughter helps with. At the moment the catering business has been mostly weekends but next year Hoehn said there are already over 10 weddings booked with more inquiries.
After working in the food industry for many years and doing catering for fundraisers through Trinity Lutheran School, Hoehn decided to start Infinity Catering LLC. She started out two years ago renting kitchen space at Trinity Lutheran School but was “busting at the seams” there and she wanted to expand into a commercial space in Janesville. The business owners who bought the Wiste’s building asked her if she would like to do something with the additional space of the building, which has become Brew’d Awakenings Bistro.
In acquiring the space Hoehn and Slaughter applied for a Janesville Economic Development Authority Storefront Enhancement Program grant, which they were awarded in June 2019. This grant money was given to make improvements.
Brew’d Awakenings Bistro was one of 22 Janesville businesses to receive funding through this grant.
Along with EDA support Hoehn and Slaughter think the Janesville Beautification, Janesville Matters, group have done a nice job of sprucing up the town.
“I think it’s great, I think Janesville has grown in the last year and there have been a lot of changes and I just hope that our little bistro is a good complement to all the changes,” Slaughter said.