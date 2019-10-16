WASECA — A homeless woman has been charged with burglary and theft after she reportedly was caught taking items belonging to Waseca County property owners.
Klavdia J. Foreman, 28, told a Waseca County Sheriff's deputy that she was homeless, though she did have a Minnesota's driver's license with a Buffalo, Minnesota address.
The deputy responded to a call from the property owners who reported that a person — allegedly Foreman — who was on their property packing up their belongings.
According to the criminal complaint, Foreman said that she was expecting a ride in Waseca to Owatonna where she works on a hemp farm.
Reportedly the deputy stated that they could likely give her a ride to Waseca but had to speak to the property owners first. When doing so they reported that Foreman allegedly had items on her that belonged to them, that she had told the deputy were hers.
Foreman admitted in the report that she had stayed in the property owners' attached garage that was left unlocked. She allegedly knocked on all interior and exterior doors but had no response before entering the garage, stating she was hungry and cold.
She reportedly admitted to going through the two vehicles parked in the garage and taking a Thirty-One bag before filling it with items of the garage. She reportedly stole the Thirty-One bag, numerous beverages, a baseball-style cap, a pair of Sorel winter boots and sunglasses and changed clothes before leaving the garage.
She allegedly took shelter in the garage from the cool air and coyotes that she was scared of. She also reportedly admitted to walking out of the garage with items she did not have permission to take.