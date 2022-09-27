The Northfield Raiders girls tennis team swept the doubles matches and took a win at No. 3 singles to earn a 4-3 meet win Monday at Waseca.
Doubles sweep helps Raider top Bluejays 4-3
Northfield girls tennis Beth LaCanne said the Raiders had another really close meet against the Bluejays and ended up sweeping all three doubles matches and took a win at No. 3 singles for the win.
"Our No. 1 doubles team Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff won their match in straight sets 6-3, 6-1," LaCanne said. "At No. 2 doubles, we had first time partners Marie Labenski and Izzy Balvin. They had a slow start and lost the first set but ended up winning the second set and cruising to a 6-0 victory in the third set."
At No. 3 doubles, Grace LeCanne and Alison Huang won their first set and ended up losing the second set. The third set was so close and ended up going into a tiebreaker, which Grace and Alison won.
"They played their best tennis in the third set and dominated in the tiebreaker," coach LeCanne said.
The No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches both went into third sets. Senior Lucy Boland came back from one set down to take the second and third sets at No. 3.
"She’s played several tie-breakers this season and she’s a fighter and it’s so great to see her win those hard-fought third sets," LaCanne said of Boland.
Scores
At No. 1 singles, Waseca Sarah Robbins defeated Maya Deschamp of Northfield 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2 singlesm Cece Huttenier of Waseca defeated Natalia Rasmusser of Northfield 6-1, 6-2. In the No. 3 singles match, Northfield's Lucy Boland defeated Waseca's Sarah Haley 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. In No. 4 singles, Waseca's Takya Schoenrock defeated Northfield's Meha Hnatyszyn 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.
I doubles play, Northfield No. 1 doubles partners Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant defeated Waseca's Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer 6-3, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Northfield's Marie Labenski and Izzy Balvin defeated Waseca's Maddy Benson and Miranda Breck 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Northfield's Grace LaCanne and Alison Huang defeated Waseca's Paige DuFault and Lauren Drexler 6-3, 4-6, 7-2.
In an exhibition match, No. 4 doubles, Northfield's Cora McBroom and Lauren Holz defeated Vivian Mader and Lizzy Roessler 4-3, 3-4, 7-3.
The Raiders have one regular season meet left Thursday, hosting Farmington.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
