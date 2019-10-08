The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries from Oct. 14 through Oct. 19.
Elysian Area Library
Author Event: Patrice Johnson
Nordic food geek and meatball historian Patrice Johnson will speak about her book “Jul: Swedish American Holiday Traditions” on Monday, October 14 at 6 p.m. In her book, Johnson tracks down the meanings behind why her family and other Swedish Americans celebrate as they do, researching family histories, traditional recipes and joys of the season. The result is a fascinating exploration of the Swedish holiday calendar and its American translation. Free and open to the public.
Star Wars Trivia
May the force be with the competitors who test their knowledge of Star Wars on Friday, October 18 at 2 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 10 plus.
Dot Art Workshop for Adults
Try your hand at dot art—a simple, but breathtaking art technique at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19. From jellyfish to the Cheshire Cat, the library will have a variety of designs to use as templates and as inspiration. Free and geared for ages 18 and up.
Janesville Public Library
Level Up: Electronic Music
Try out some wild new electronic instruments, including digital drums, piano gloves, Drawdio pencils, a piano mat, Q-Chords, Otamatones and more on Tuesday, October 15 at 4 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Creator Studio: Sphero Maze Mayhem
Code rolling robots to move through a maze on Thursday, October 17 at 5 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 9-15.
Le Sueur Public Library
Harry Potter Trivia
Mischief managed. Teams of up to four players compete to win the Triwizard Cup in this Harry Potter trivia contest on Friday, October 18 at 3 p.m. Geared for ages 9-12.
Montgomery Public Library
Dare to Self Care for Tweens and Teens
Go ahead and get your relaxation on. Make DIY stress balls, bath bombs and face masks on Saturday, October 19 at 10 a.m. Then watch your stress fade away. Free and exclusively for ages 9-15.
Waseca Public Library
Nature Art Prints
Explore a variety of printmaking techniques while celebrating the fall season on Monday, October 14 at 4 p.m. Registration is required. This free event is geared for ages 4-7. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-835-2910.
Hand Lettering Workshop for Teens
Learn how to hand letter from Molly McDougall from @lovelettersmn on Wednesday, October 16 at 1 p.m. The workshop offers tips and techniques for beginners. This free event is exclusively for ages 13-18.
Science Camp
Watch water walk, create bouncy balls, test Lego creations, test out what makes the best paper plane and more at 10 a.m. to noon on October 16, 17 and 19. Free and geared for ages 7-12. Attend one or all sessions. Registration required. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-835-2910.
Level Up: Coding Music
Learn to code creatively by composing or performing music in an incredible range of styles from classical to jazz to electronic. Participants will use the Sonic Pi program to create songs on Thursday, October 17 at 2 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 10-15.