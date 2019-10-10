JANESVILLE — The Janesville Fire Department celebrated 125 years the same week as Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week took place from October 6  through October 11. 

To kick off the week the fire department held a pancake feed at the fire station that was open to the public on Oct. 6. 

On Wednesday, October 9 fire fighters from Janesville were able to speak to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Trinity Lutheran students about fire safety as well as show them firetrucks, equipment and an ambulance. 

