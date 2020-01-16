WASECA — The Waseca Public Health and Minnesota Prairie County Alliance offices will have an open house on January 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to come and see the renovations done on the building.
The building was purchased for $1.1 million with renovations costing $3.8 million. In the press release it stated that industrial professionals have commented on the quality of structure and to construct a similar building would cost around $12 million not including the purchase of land.
The county will officially have the first day in the building on January 27.
Not only is this building for offices for Public Health and MN Prairie County Alliance but it will be used for storage for other departments and flexibility for future needs.
According to the press release 65 percent of the total project cost was awarded to local companies.
Klein McCarthy Architects, with input from the county and MN Prairie Partners, did the renovation design. While working on the design trauma informed design, functional accessibility and customer centered use were kept in mind.